Magna International is a top pick at Evercore ISI with catalysts ahead

Jun. 01, 2022

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is one of Evercore ISI's Best Core Ideas as the calendar turns to June.

"We believe the market is finally awakening to our long -held thesis that MGA could be a sleeping AutoTech & EV Giant given Steyr’s significant EV production capabilities & MGA’s pre-existing scale & scope as a top 5 global supplier," wrote analyst Chris McNally.

McNally and team see core MGA earnings of more than $10 per share once supply rebounds to 2019 levels again. After adding in the Auto 2.0 potential upside on a sum-of-the-parts basis, the firm can see upside to $150 if MGA can further drive the EV evolution story & Steyr 2.0 upside which includes Fisker production, other EV contract manufacturing, and potential Apple Car production.

Evercore ISI has MGA slotted with an Outperform rating and price target of $100.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Magna International: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings or higher, 4 Hold-equivalent ratings, and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.

