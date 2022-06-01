Digihost reports 106% increase in May mined bitcoin
Jun. 01, 2022 8:08 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 70.47 BTC in May 2022, an increase of 106% Y/Y based on May 31, 2022 closing prices, the value of the company's BTC mined in May 2022 increased by 39%.
- Total holdings stand at 637.66 BTC at the end of May valued at ~$20.37M.
- Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 1,000.89 ETH at the end of May valued at ~$2M based on an ETH price of $2,000 as of May 31, 2022.
- Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of ~$22.37M.
- Liquid assets attributable to investments in cryptocurrency operation valued $2.8M in addition to cash on hand of $5M
- Recently the company launched 1.2M share buyback program.