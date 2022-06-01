Digihost reports 106% increase in May mined bitcoin

Jun. 01, 2022 8:08 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 70.47 BTC in May 2022, an increase of 106% Y/Y based on May 31, 2022 closing prices, the value of the company's BTC mined in May 2022 increased by 39%.
  • Total holdings stand at 637.66 BTC at the end of May valued at ~$20.37M.
  • Ethereum (“ETH”) holdings of 1,000.89 ETH at the end of May valued at ~$2M based on an ETH price of $2,000 as of May 31, 2022.
  • Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, of ~$22.37M.
  • Liquid assets attributable to investments in cryptocurrency operation valued $2.8M in addition to cash on hand of $5M
  • Recently the company launched 1.2M share buyback program.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.