Jun. 01, 2022

  • The ADRs of U.K.-based biotech Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) added ~50% in the pre-market Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA issued the Fast Track designation for its development program of MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM").
  • A rapidly growing and aggressive brain tumor, rGBM is characterized by short survival rates and frequent recurrence.
  • MTX110, a water-soluble formulation of Panobinostat, would soon undergo a company-sponsored Phase I study targeting rGBM, Chief Scientific Officer of Midatech (MTP) Dmitry Zamoryakhin said.
  • The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
  • It facilitates developers to conduct frequent communications with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
