Midatech Pharma climbs on FDA’s Fast Track Designation for brain tumor candidate
Jun. 01, 2022 8:12 AM ETMidatech Pharma plc (MTP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The ADRs of U.K.-based biotech Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) added ~50% in the pre-market Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA issued the Fast Track designation for its development program of MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma ("rGBM").
- A rapidly growing and aggressive brain tumor, rGBM is characterized by short survival rates and frequent recurrence.
- MTX110, a water-soluble formulation of Panobinostat, would soon undergo a company-sponsored Phase I study targeting rGBM, Chief Scientific Officer of Midatech (MTP) Dmitry Zamoryakhin said.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
- It facilitates developers to conduct frequent communications with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- Read: Midatech (MTP) appointed Zamoryakhin as its CSO in July 2021.