Medifast enters into $100M accelerated share repurchase agreement
Jun. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ET Medifast, Inc. (MED)
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is looking to repurchase $100M of its common stock through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with JPMorgan Chase.
- This equates to ~600K shares, at the closing price on May 31, 2022, and represents ~5% of the company's fully diluted outstanding stock.
- As part of the program, Medifast (MED) will make an initial payment of $100M to JPM to receive an initial delivery of ~480K shares of its common stock.
- The program will be funded using available cash on hand and borrowings under the company's existing credit facility.
- It is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022.
- Subject to completion of this ASR, the company is expected to have ~1.4M of its common stock remaining available for repurchase under its current repurchase authorization.