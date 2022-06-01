Aehr Test Systems up 4% on revenue guidance of over $50M
Jun. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trading up 4% premarket on revenue guidance of greater than $50M vs consensus of $50.56M.
- “As we look ahead to our fiscal 2023, we are very encouraged by the positive momentum we are seeing with current and prospective customers and anticipate multiple new customers will be ramping in our new fiscal year to meet the enormous needs of wide-bandgap semiconductors, particularly that of silicon carbide used in the electric vehicle market. This is in addition to the expected significant additional investment in additional capacity by our current lead customer for our silicon carbide wafer level burn-in solution. On our upcoming fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year conference call in mid-July, we will be providing financial guidance for the new fiscal year with more details on what we feel will be another great year for Aehr Test.” said CEO Gayn Erickson