Mohamed El-Erian: This economy is still pretty strong, Fed needs to keep hiking

Former PIMCO chief Mohamed El-Erian said Wednesday that the current economy remains strong, but he worries that the Federal Reserve will ease up on its rate-hiking campaign too early, opening the door for continued inflation.

The adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds told CNBC that the Fed should signal that it will continue to raise rates until inflation is under control. Instead, he's concerned by commentary out of the central bank that suggests that it will stop increasing rates in September in order to assess the economy.

"I am very puzzled by this notion that they should pause in September. ... The Fed should be giving a signal beyond the next two meetings that it intends to continue hiking until inflationary expectations are well contained," he said.

El-Erian argued that a failure to act aggressively will allow the inflation problem to carry over into next year with "consequences not just for the market but for the real economy."

Meanwhile, the former PIMCO chief downplayed the risk of an eventual recession, contending that "this economy is still pretty strong." He pointed to the labor market as evidence for a robust underpinning for ongoing economic growth.

