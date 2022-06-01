Delta shares lifted by bullish investor update, slated return to 2019 revenue trends

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) drove higher in Wednesday’s pre-market after again promoting strong demand for summer travel.

The airline said on Wednesday morning that it now expects strong results for the second quarter, with adjusted total revenue “fully restored to 2019” levels. Capacity forecasts, meanwhile, were cut by up to 2% from prior guidance to 84% of 2019 levels.

“Total unit revenues are expected to be 7 to 8 points better than initially expected on capacity that is 1 to 2 points lower than planned,” the update stated. “Unit revenue improvement is being driven by broad-based demand and pricing strength across consumer, business and international travel, with improvement through the quarter.”

To be sure, cost per available seat mile is expected to rise up to 22% from 2019 levels, up from prior forecasts of about 17%. Additionally, fuel price per gallon is expected to be between $3.60 and $3.70, above prior estimates set at $3.20 to $3.35. Both factors contribute to worries about margin pressure and surging airfare prices that could hamper demand.

Nonetheless, management indicated it still expects a 13 to 14% operating margin, at the high-end of initial guidance. That figure is only 3 to 4 points lower than the 2019 period despite a 70% rise in fuel prices from that point. Of course, the updated revenue estimates also suggest confidence in demand dynamics.

Shares rose 1.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Read more on airfare inflation trends of late.