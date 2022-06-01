In early premarket trading shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are up double digits as the company surprised estimates with stronger than anticipated earnings. Moreover, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) also has started Wednesday off in the green as it to posted strong earnings.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) also has ticked up after the company board approved a repurchasing of shares. However, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has slipped as the company dipped on large quarterly losses.

Gainers

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) shares have taken off in premarket trading up 10.1% after the beauty retailer posted stronger than expected earnings. VSCO reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 for the first quarter, surpassing analyst estimates by $0.27, and revenue of $1.48B narrowly pushed past expectations.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has trended higher on Wednesday +4.9%, after the firm posted Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56, outdoing expectations by $0.10. WB also topped estimates on revenue and grew its monthly active users by approximately 51M on a year-over-year basis.

The hydrocarbon exploration company Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has jumped 4.5% in early trading after the stock announced that its board authorized a $200M share repurchase program. Furthermore, the business plans to produce $900M in free cash flow through the end of 2023, based on current commodity prices.

Decliner

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) has fallen 3.3% on Wednesday after reporting a larger quarterly loss than predicted. Looking ahead, CHPT expects Q2 revenues of $96M to $106M vs. the $105M forecast.

Investors that are looking for Wall Street's most significant winners and losers throughout the entire day of trading should analyze Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.