Maxar Technologies to offer $500M senior notes due 2027
Jun. 01, 2022
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is issuing $500M aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2027 in a private offering.
- The notes will be senior, first-priority secured obligations of the company initially guaranteed on a senior, first-priority secured basis by its subsidiaries that are guarantors under its existing syndicated credit facility.
- Net proceeds from the sale of the notes, along with proceeds from borrowings under its amended and restated syndicated credit facility, and cash on hand, will be used to fund the redemption of all of the existing 9.750% senior secured notes due 2023 and to pay related transaction premiums, fees and expenses.
- The redemption date for the 2023 Notes will be on the same date as the closing of the notes offering.