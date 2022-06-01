Rimini Street expands stock repurchase plan to $50M from $15M, prepays $5M in loan

Jun. 01, 2022 8:36 AM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) board authorized an increase to its earlier announced common stock repurchase program from up to $15M over two years to up to $50M over the next four years.
  • The company also prepaid $5M of indebtedness outstanding under its term loan on May 31, 2022 with no prepayment penalty, leaving an approximate loan balance of $81.6M as of June 1, 2022.
  • It also amended its credit agreement to increase the total value of shares that can be repurchased.
  • "During FY21 and the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2022, we generated strong operating cash flow of more than $112M, resulting in a record cash balance of more than $158M and a record net cash position as of Mar. 31, 2022," CFO Michael L. Perica commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.