Rimini Street expands stock repurchase plan to $50M from $15M, prepays $5M in loan
Jun. 01, 2022 8:36 AM ETRimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) board authorized an increase to its earlier announced common stock repurchase program from up to $15M over two years to up to $50M over the next four years.
- The company also prepaid $5M of indebtedness outstanding under its term loan on May 31, 2022 with no prepayment penalty, leaving an approximate loan balance of $81.6M as of June 1, 2022.
- It also amended its credit agreement to increase the total value of shares that can be repurchased.
- "During FY21 and the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2022, we generated strong operating cash flow of more than $112M, resulting in a record cash balance of more than $158M and a record net cash position as of Mar. 31, 2022," CFO Michael L. Perica commented.