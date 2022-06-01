Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) oral drug deucravacitinib helped improve disease activity in patients with lupus, compared to placebo, meeting the main goal of a mid-stage study.

The phase 2 trial, dubbed PAISLEY, evaluated deucravacitinib against placebo to treat patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

SLE is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues. The condition can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels, according to the CDC.

The New York-based pharma giant said the trial met the main goal of achieving SLE Responder Index-4 (SRI(4)) responses, a composite endpoint used in SLE clinical trials to assess disease activity, at week 32.

About 58.2% of patients on deucravacitinib 3-mg twice daily and 49.5% of patients on 6-mg twice daily achieved SRI(4) at 32 weeks, compared to 34.4% patients on placebo.

Bristol Myers, however, noted that results for the 12-mg once daily did not reach statistical significance on multiplicity adjustment, even though the group had numerically higher SRI(4) responses relative to placebo at 32 weeks.

The company noted that secondary goals showed clinically meaningful improvements at Week 48

Deucravacitinib was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with earlier trials in psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, the company said in a June 1 press release.

Bristol Myers (BMY) added that it was advancing deucravacitinib into phase 3 for SLE.