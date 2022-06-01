What worked in May: Oil comes out on top while metals got hit

Deutsche Bank is out Wednesday with its review of asset class performance for May.

"The biggest market shift in May was the changing narrative from inflation risks to growth risks, as investors grappled with ongoing monetary tightening, the continued zero-Covid strategy in China, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," Jim Reid, head of thematic research, wrote in a note. "A number of weak data releases didn’t help matters either, particularly on US housing, and at one point on an intraday basis the S&P 500 (SP500) (SPY) actually fell into bear market territory, before recovering towards the end of the month."

"However, concerns about growth meant that investors began to price in a less aggressive pace of monetary tightening from the Fed over the coming months. In fact, there was a particular milestone in May since it was the first month in 10 that fed funds futures had downgraded the implied rate by the December 2022 meeting, with a -12bps move lower to 2.74%."

Among the winners:

Brent (CO1:COM) (BNO), +12.3% , and WTI (CL1:COM) (USO), +9.5% , topped the leaderboard. Brent is up six months in a row for the first time since 2011. "Easing Covid restrictions in China contributed to the rise, as did the move by EU leaders towards a ban on most Russian oil imports."

"The prospect of a less aggressive hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve proved supportive for US fixed income." Treasuries (TBT) (TLT) (SHY), +0.03% , had their first monthly gain since November. IG credit (LQD) and high-yield credit (HYG) (JNK) rose on the month.

Among the losers: