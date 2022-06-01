Poshmark is cut at JMP Securities on slowing growth concerns

JMP Securities dropped it rating on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) to Market Perform from Outperform.

On the positive side, the firm said it believes POSH is well positioned to benefit from a consumer base which is saddled with more debt and is also likely to be more cost conscious. JMP also views the retailer's use of social commerce as an advantage that should manifest in higher conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs.

However, while POSH is currently trading at an EV/2023 revenue multiple of 0.8X vs. peers at 1.6X, JMP warned that the relatively slower revenue growth and lower profitability relative to the peer group marks shares as fairly valued. The firm will look for better-than-expected profitability before turning more constructive.

Shares of Poshmark (POSH) are in a rut with a spiral from a 52-week high of $52.30 to recent low of $8.99. For reference, the Poshmark (POSH) IPO was priced at $42 per share in January of 2021. POSH peeled off 1.19% in premarket trading on Wednesday to land at $10.80.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Poshmark (POSH) is flashing Strong Sell.