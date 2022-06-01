QuickLogic secures new $3M eFPGA Contract

Jun. 01, 2022 8:41 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) has won a new eFPGA contract for a previously announced foundry / process node combination, worth ~$3M.
  • This marks the largest eFPGA contract to date, bringing the aggregate value of all eFPGA engagements since July 2021 to over $9M. Initial revenue from this contract is expected to be recognized beginning this quarter and continue through June 2025, with follow-on revenue expected after the contract period.
  • The semiconductor firm will leverage its Australis eFPGA IP Generator to implement the customer's specific eFPGA configuration.
  • In other news, the company reaffirmed its Q2 revenue guidance range of $4.5M, plus or minus 10%, and its outlook for fiscal 2022 growth, which were provided during its financial results conference call on May 17, 2022.
  • QuickLogic recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results
