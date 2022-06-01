Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and energy infrastructure developer Bright Canyon Energy unveiled on Wednesday the proposed Kupono Solar Project, a combined solar and battery system to be built at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex in Hawai'i.

Amaresco (AMRC) said the proposed project is designed to deliver 42 MW of renewable energy to Hawaiian Electric's (NYSE:HE) grid on O'ahu island.

The project includes the installation of a 42 MW photovoltaic solar array and 42 MW/168 MWh of lithium-ion battery storage system; the batteries will store solar energy beyond sunset hours, enabling the project to deliver renewable energy to power ~10K homes on O'ahu.

The Kupono Solar joint venture will own and operate the project under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric (HE).

Ameresco (AMRC) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings and an 88% rise in revenues to $474M.