Ankur Dhingra is the new CFO of Summit Therapeutics

Jun. 01, 2022 8:48 AM ETSummit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) appoints Ankur Dhingra as CFO, effective immediately.
- Mr. Dhingra most recently served as the CFO of CAREDx and has over 20 years of experience in finance across life sciences and technology.
- In addition to managing company’s finance function, Mr. Dhingra will also be responsible for the information technology and human resources functions.
- “We are in a pivotal time for Team Summit as we seek to expand our portfolio of pipeline assets through potential collaborations and possible acquisitions,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “Ankur’s leadership and experience will be critical in ensuring the financial viability and excellence of our organization. Ankur’s wealth of knowledge across all aspects of finance will add substantial value to our organization as we take the next step in seeking to make a significant difference for the betterment of overall human health. We are truly pleased to welcome Ankur to Team Summit.”