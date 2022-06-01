HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares rose slightly on Wednesday after the PC and printer maker posted second-quarter results that topped estimates and raised the low-end of its full-year earnings guidance, but some worried about a potential market share loss to Dell (NYSE:DELL).

Citi analyst Jim Suva, who rates HP (HPQ) shares neutral and boosted the per-share price target to $40 from $38, noted that the results were "good," but in light of Dell's (DELL) stronger results last week, there is the potential for market share shifts.

"Yes it is good results but we note one needs to watch the share shifts as competitor Dell posted much stronger results and outlook," Suva wrote in a note to clients, adding that Dell (DELL) is likely to benefit more as the shift in sales from consumer to enterprise demand benefits Dell more than it does HP (HPQ).

HP (HPQ) shares rose slightly more than 0.5% to $39.10 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Cowen analyst Krish Sankar also raised his per-share price target to $38 from $34 on HP (HPQ), noting that the company is executing well on its cost savings plan, but a "normalizing" in demand for both PCs and printers are something to keep an eye on.

"We believe supportive sentiment in the stock remains tied to stable [free cash flow] and expectations for further growth post [Plantronics] deal close," Sankar wrote in a note to clients.

For the period ending April 30, HP (HPQ) earned an adjusted $1.08 per share on $16.5B in sales, aided by $11.5B from personal systems revenue and $4.96B in printing revenue. Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $1.05 per share on $11.2B in sales.

Looking ahead, HP (HPQ) said adjusted earnings for the third-quarter are forecast to be between $1.03 and $1.08 per share. It also raised its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings, saying it now expects earnings to be between $4.24 and $4.38 per share, compared to a prior outlook of $4.18 to $4.38 per share.

HP (HPQ) also expects full-year free cash flow to be at least $4.5B, compared to expectations for $4.48B.

Last month, media reports indicated that HP (HPQ), Dell Technologies (DELL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) were among the PC vendors that may cut notebook orders for the rest of the year.