The Glimpse Group acquires PulpoAR to expand AI-based virtual try-on tech
Jun. 01, 2022 8:53 AM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) said Wednesday its unit QReal acquired the assets of PulpoAR, a Turkey-based AR technology e-commerce firm.
- The acquisition was structured as an asset purchase by QReal and no liabilities were assumed.
- The deal is primarily equity-based, comprised of an initial nominally dilutive issue of shares (at $7/share) and a one-time nominal cash payment.
- Potential future performance payments are subject to reaching annual revenue growth targets through Dec. 31, 2024.
- The deal will expand VRAR's AI, facial recognition and virtual try-on capabilities.
- PulpoAR's founders - CEO Onur Candan, CRO Rayan Godoi and CTO Bugrahan Bayat - will continue to lead the firm under QReal.
- PulpoAR's operations will be integrated into those of Glimpse Turkey.
- PulpoAR's - which provides virtual try-on solutions primarily for beauty and retail markets - customers include Sephora (Turkey), Estee Lauder (Turkey), Watsons (Turkey), OBoticario (Brazil), Carter Beauty (Ireland) and Baccarose (India).