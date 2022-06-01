The Glimpse Group acquires PulpoAR to expand AI-based virtual try-on tech

Jun. 01, 2022 8:53 AM ETThe Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) said Wednesday its unit QReal acquired the assets of PulpoAR, a Turkey-based AR technology e-commerce firm.
  • The acquisition was structured as an asset purchase by QReal and no liabilities were assumed.
  • The deal is primarily equity-based, comprised of an initial nominally dilutive issue of shares (at $7/share) and a one-time nominal cash payment.
  • Potential future performance payments are subject to reaching annual revenue growth targets through Dec. 31, 2024.
  • The deal will expand VRAR's AI, facial recognition and virtual try-on capabilities.
  • PulpoAR's founders - CEO Onur Candan, CRO Rayan Godoi and CTO Bugrahan Bayat - will continue to lead the firm under QReal.
  • PulpoAR's operations will be integrated into those of Glimpse Turkey.
  • PulpoAR's - which provides virtual try-on solutions primarily for beauty and retail markets - customers include Sephora (Turkey), Estee Lauder (Turkey), Watsons (Turkey), OBoticario (Brazil), Carter Beauty (Ireland) and Baccarose (India).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.