Procter & Gamble is tipped by Wells Fargo for share price recovery

Wells Fargo thinks the time is right for investors to warm back up to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

While the firm lowered its FY23 EPS estimate on the household products giant, the view is that consensus will reset between now and late July to a more beatable bar and present a clearing point to own PG into the fall.

Wells Fargo reminded that each of the last two years Procter & Gamble (PG) has started its initial full-year guidance with a low bar and that sales momentum is still strong.

"Big picture: in a volatile backdrop with debates lingering on consumer demand, we see opportunity again on PG after recent underperformance, offering potential to migrate back to a portfolio with the most momentum in HPC."

Of note, PG is now trading at a 3% valuation discount to Colgate-Palmolive (CL), despite a fundamentally superior portfolio. Wells sees potential for a reversal setup yet again as Street estimates better reflect recent realities.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble (PG) and price target of $170.

Compare Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive side by side.