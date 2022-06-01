Procter & Gamble is tipped by Wells Fargo for share price recovery

Jun. 01, 2022 8:54 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)CLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Proctor and Gamble offices, Cincinnati, Ohio

sharrocks/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Wells Fargo thinks the time is right for investors to warm back up to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

While the firm lowered its FY23 EPS estimate on the household products giant, the view is that consensus will reset between now and late July to a more beatable bar and present a clearing point to own PG into the fall.

Wells Fargo reminded that each of the last two years Procter & Gamble (PG) has started its initial full-year guidance with a low bar and that sales momentum is still strong.

"Big picture: in a volatile backdrop with debates lingering on consumer demand, we see opportunity again on PG after recent underperformance, offering potential to migrate back to a portfolio with the most momentum in HPC."

Of note, PG is now trading at a 3% valuation discount to Colgate-Palmolive (CL), despite a fundamentally superior portfolio. Wells sees potential for a reversal setup yet again as Street estimates better reflect recent realities.

Wells Fargo has an Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble (PG) and price target of $170.

Compare Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive side by side.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.