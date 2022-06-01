VBI Vaccines hepatitis B shot PreHevbri gets approval in UK

Jun. 01, 2022

  • The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted marketing authorization to VBI Vaccines' (NASDAQ:VBIV) PreHevbri to prevent infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults.
  • The company said it can be expected that hepatitis D will also be prevented by immunization with PreHevbri as hepatitis D (caused by the delta agent) does not occur in the absence of hepatitis B infection.
  • VBI added that PreHevbri is the only approved 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the U.K.
  • VBI expects to make PreHevbri available in the U.K. in early 2023.
  • PreHevbri was approved in the EU in April.
