Vision Hydrogen acquires fuel development project

Jun. 01, 2022 8:58 AM ETVISION HYDROGEN CORPORATION (VIHD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Vision Hydrogen (OTCQB:VIHD) has acquired a 100% interest in a 14 Ha port development project for the storage and distribution of low carbon and renewable fuels, including hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, methanol and liquid organics.
  • It is strategically located in Vlissingen at the mouth of the Westerschelde estuary in the Netherlands.
  • The Project is well positioned to be the first terminal in Europe with a core focus on the storage of low carbon and renewable fuels for European markets and off-takers providing carbon abatement.
  • The company’s Swiss subsidiary VisionH2 has acquired EVO from First Finance Europe for $3.5M in cash and 1.5M shares of common stock valued at a price of $5.00 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.