Vision Hydrogen acquires fuel development project
Jun. 01, 2022 8:58 AM ETVISION HYDROGEN CORPORATION (VIHD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vision Hydrogen (OTCQB:VIHD) has acquired a 100% interest in a 14 Ha port development project for the storage and distribution of low carbon and renewable fuels, including hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, methanol and liquid organics.
- It is strategically located in Vlissingen at the mouth of the Westerschelde estuary in the Netherlands.
- The Project is well positioned to be the first terminal in Europe with a core focus on the storage of low carbon and renewable fuels for European markets and off-takers providing carbon abatement.
- The company’s Swiss subsidiary VisionH2 has acquired EVO from First Finance Europe for $3.5M in cash and 1.5M shares of common stock valued at a price of $5.00 per share.