RiceBran Technologies expands Mermentau, LA facility

Jun. 01, 2022 9:01 AM ETRiceBran Technologies (RIBT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) up 1.36% PM on initiating capacity expansion of the company's core-SRB facility in Mermentau, Louisiana to meet increasing demand from the rapidly growing companion animal market.
  • The project will be completed in the Q3, will add a fifth extruder to the company's Mermentau, Louisiana facility.
  • The company has also competed remediation of it's warehouse and distribution facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after it was damaged in Hurricane Laura.
  • The project at Mermentau, is being executed by company's own internal engineering team, is repurposing equipment from one of it's other facilities and is expected the be completed at a minimal cost to the company, while the remediation of Lake Charles was entirely funded by insurance proceeds.
