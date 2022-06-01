Guardion Health Sciences enters agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories to provide support services

  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) enters an agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories to provide Guardion with analytic testing and laboratory support services for current and future products.
  • OmegaQuant performs fatty acid analysis for commercial and academic research collaborators and for consumers interested in monitoring their nutritional status in both blood and breast milk.
  • “This relationship with OmegaQuant positions us to conduct a variety of research projects around both our current product lines, as well as to evaluate future products for efficacy,” commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.