Guardion Health Sciences enters agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories to provide support services
Jun. 01, 2022 9:03 AM ETGuardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) enters an agreement with OmegaQuant Laboratories to provide Guardion with analytic testing and laboratory support services for current and future products.
- OmegaQuant performs fatty acid analysis for commercial and academic research collaborators and for consumers interested in monitoring their nutritional status in both blood and breast milk.
- “This relationship with OmegaQuant positions us to conduct a variety of research projects around both our current product lines, as well as to evaluate future products for efficacy,” commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO.