Tenneco sale to Apollo, Poly sale to HP get China antitrust approval

Jun. 01, 2022 9:05 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), POLY, HPQ, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Polycom employees use videoconference system

Dan Krauss/Getty Images News

  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) planned sale to Apollo Group (NYSE:APO) and Poly (NYSE:POLY) sale to HP (NYSE:HPQ) both received approval from China's antitrust regulator. Tenneco rose 1.1% in premarket trading.
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deals, according to listings on its website. 
  • HP (HPQ) agreed to acquire Poly (POLY) for $40/share in late March. In late February, Tenneco (TEN) agreed to be acquired by Apollo (APOin a $7.1B deal.
  • Recall last month, Tenneco gains as China review of sale to Apollo filed under "simplified procedure."
