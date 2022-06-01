Tenneco sale to Apollo, Poly sale to HP get China antitrust approval
Jun. 01, 2022 9:05 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN), POLY, HPQ, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) planned sale to Apollo Group (NYSE:APO) and Poly (NYSE:POLY) sale to HP (NYSE:HPQ) both received approval from China's antitrust regulator. Tenneco rose 1.1% in premarket trading.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deals, according to listings on its website.
- HP (HPQ) agreed to acquire Poly (POLY) for $40/share in late March. In late February, Tenneco (TEN) agreed to be acquired by Apollo (APO) in a $7.1B deal.
- Recall last month, Tenneco gains as China review of sale to Apollo filed under "simplified procedure."