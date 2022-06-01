Burning Rock Biotech gets EU's CE mark for its OverC cancer detection blood test

Jun. 01, 2022 9:07 AM ETBurning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Blood Test Results In A Medical Lab

solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) on Wednesday said it had got the European Commission's CE Mark for its OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test made at both its U.S. and Chinese facilities.
  • U.S.-listed shares of the biotech +5% to $2.52 in premarket trading.
  • The CE marking signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area have been "assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements."
  • BNR's OverC Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to detect and localize multiple cancer types in adults aged 40-75 years old.
