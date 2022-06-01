Distribution Solutions Group’s, Testequity, announces strategic acquisition
Jun. 01, 2022 9:08 AM ETDistribution Solutions Group, Inc. (DSGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Distribution Solutions Group’s (NASDAQ:DSGR) operating company, TestEquity, completed its acquisition of National Test Equipment, a test and measurement provider for reconditioned equipment.
- TestEquity purchased National Test Equipment for ~$7.8M and is expected to be funded from the Company’s existing credit facility.
- The business is expected to generate annual sales of more than $9M with annual adjusted EBITDA in excess of $1.4M.
- This strategic acquisition enables TestEquity to immediately expedite DSG’s timeline of delivering more service capabilities its customers require and is expected to be accretive to earnings of TestEquity and its parent company.