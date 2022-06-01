FingerMotion GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.12, revenue of $22.93M
Jun. 01, 2022 9:13 AM ETFingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FingerMotion press release (NASDAQ:FNGR): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $22.93M (+37.5% Y/Y).
- "The Company achieved a NASDAQ uplisting in December 2021 which was a major milestone for the Company," stated Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "During the year we also achieved another milestone of over $5.0 million in shareholders equity. We aggressively opened up new markets in our Top up business in collaboration with our telecom partners and we are very pleased with our Chinese subsidiaries ability to maintain profitability throughout the year. We continue to invest in the growth of the insurtech business."