Capital One launches B2B software business with tool for Snowflake adoption
Jun. 01, 2022 9:14 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF), SNOWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is launching on Wednesday an enterprise business-to-business (B2B) software business focused on providing cloud and data management solutions for companies operating in the cloud, leveraging its years of experience developing its own in-house cloud and data management tools.
- Its first product is Capital One Slingshot, a data management product for customers of Snowflake that's designed to help businesses accelerate adoption of the Snowflake Data Cloud, manage cloud costs, and automate critical governance processes.
- "We recognize that many other businesses are facing similar data management needs as they accelerate their cloud and data journeys, so bringing some of the tools we've built and scaled to market as enterprise B2B software solutions is a natural evolution for us," said Ravi Raghu, executive vice president, head of Capital One (COF) Software. The business will offer "proven solutions that have been battle-tested by one of nation's largest enterprises serving more than 100M customers," he added.
- In September, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) launched Financial Services Data Cloud