Verus International announces JV with cannabinoid maker Flörd

Jun. 01, 2022 9:16 AM ETVerus International, Inc. (VRUS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Flörd, which makes premium rare cannabinoids.
  • VRUS will gain exclusive distribution rights and will be a 50% partner in the sale of Flörd products in the U.S.
  • The firms plan is to roll out Flörd cannabinoid-based SKUs over the next several months, aiming to reach $3M in sales by year-end.
  • "Teaming with Verus gives us instant access to a large number of regions, fast tracking our products onto store shelves to take advantage of high demand," said Flörd CEO Ray White.
