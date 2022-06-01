Verus International announces JV with cannabinoid maker Flörd
Jun. 01, 2022 9:16 AM ETVerus International, Inc. (VRUS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Verus International (OTCPK:VRUS) on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Flörd, which makes premium rare cannabinoids.
- VRUS will gain exclusive distribution rights and will be a 50% partner in the sale of Flörd products in the U.S.
- The firms plan is to roll out Flörd cannabinoid-based SKUs over the next several months, aiming to reach $3M in sales by year-end.
- "Teaming with Verus gives us instant access to a large number of regions, fast tracking our products onto store shelves to take advantage of high demand," said Flörd CEO Ray White.