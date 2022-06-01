RISE Education plans to change ADS ratio
Jun. 01, 2022 9:18 AM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) plans to change number of shares represented by each ADS from two shares per ADS to ten shares per ADS.
- The ratio change effective date is expected to be June 10, 2022.
- To effect this ratio change, ADS holders will be required to exchange their existing ADSs for new ADSs on the basis of one new ADS for every five existing ADSs surrendered.
- For RISE's ADS holders, this ratio change will have the same effect as a 1-for-5 reverse split on the existing ADSs.
- Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.