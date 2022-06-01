RISE Education plans to change ADS ratio

Jun. 01, 2022 9:18 AM ETRISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) plans to change number of shares represented by each ADS from two shares per ADS to ten shares per ADS.
  • The ratio change effective date is expected to be June 10, 2022.
  • To effect this ratio change, ADS holders will be required to exchange their existing ADSs for new ADSs on the basis of one new ADS for every five existing ADSs surrendered.
  • For RISE's ADS holders, this ratio change will have the same effect as a 1-for-5 reverse split on the existing ADSs.
  • Shares trading 4.4% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.