Hovnanian GAAP EPS of $8.39, revenue of $702.5M

Jun. 01, 2022 9:20 AM ETHovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Hovnanian press release (NYSE:HOV): Q2 GAAP EPS of $8.39.
  • Revenue of $702.5M (-0.1% Y/Y).
  • Shares up 4% premarket.
  • For Q3, total revenues are expected to be between $780M and $830M, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 24.0% and 26.0% and adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $70M and $85M.
  • For FY2022, total revenues are expected to be between $2.80B and $3B, gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, is expected to be between 23.5% and 25.5%, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $260M and $310M, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $410M and $460M and fully diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $26.50 and $32.00.
  • "At the midpoint of our guidance, we anticipate our shareholders' equity to increase by approximately 105% by October 31, 2022."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.