Buick reinvents itself as all-electric, sleek brand for the future

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) announced that the Buick brand will be all-electric in North America by 2030.

That date is ahead of GM's overall target to be fully electrified by 2035.

Buick said it plans to introduce its first electric vehicle in 2024, with production expected to be sourced in both China and North America. The brand unveiled the Wildcat EV concept to show off the brand's new design direction (see below).

Buick is also expected to bring back the iconic Electra name with future EV models. The brand transformation will also include a more seamless connectivity experience, as new retail Buick vehicles in the U.S. will include three years of OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan.

While Buick has struggled with younger buyers in the U.S., sales in China have continued to be strong.

Earlier in the week, the Detroit automaker drew rave reviews for the all-electric GMC Hummer.