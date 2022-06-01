The U.S.-based commercial-stage company Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced on Wednesday that the European regulators agreed to the company’s request to allow additional four months to submit data for the review of its seizure candidate ganaxolone.

In 2021, Marinus (MRNS) sought European authorization for ganaxolone for the treatment of seizures associated with Cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 Deficiency Disorder.

The marketing authorization application (“MAA”) is currently undergoing the standard review of European Medicines Agency (“EMA”).

Responding to initial questions raised by the EMA, the company and the regulator agreed to extend the Day 120 clock stop by three months. Day 120 clock stop marks the point when the first evaluation of EMA drug reviews ends.

Last month, Marinus (MRNS) requested another four months to extend the Day 120 clock stop to allow it adequate time to conduct non-clinical testing and respond to questions raised during the review.

EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has agreed to the latest request. As a result, the company expects to submit its responses by the end of Nov. 2022 and CHMP to decide on the marketing application by the end of 1Q 2023.

Last month, Marinus (MRNS) said CHMP could issue its opinion by the end of 2022.