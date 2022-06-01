Heartland Express acquires Smith Transport, related companies, for $170M

Jun. 01, 2022 9:24 AM ETHeartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) has acquired 100% of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities for a cash-free, debt-free enterprise value of ~$170M.
  • Smith Transport is an asset-based truckload carrier headquartered in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, with terminal locations in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Indiana.
  • The Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania property was acquired from its owners in a separate transaction for $14M in cash and includes both the trucking terminal and 375,000 square feet of warehouse space that is leased to tenants.
  • The purchase price was funded with existing cash, and the addition of Smith is expected to be immediately accretive to our earnings per share.
  • Michael Gerdin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Heartland Express, commented: "The Smith companies will continue to operate from Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Todd Smith, President, with ongoing support from founder and legend Barry Smith."
