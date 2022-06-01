Roche's Vabysmo for eye disorders gets approval in Canada

Jun. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Book about Macular degeneration and medication, injection, syringe and pills

Marcelo Ricardo Daros/iStock via Getty Images

  • Health Canada authorized Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Vabysmo (faricimab injection) to treat neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
  • Wet AMD is a eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot. While, DME is a complication of diabetes and can cause blindness.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said in a June 1 press release that Vabysmo is the first therapy for wet AMD and DME in Canada that acts by targeting both VEGF-A and Ang-2, two key drivers of vascular instability that have been linked with vision-threatening retinal conditions.
  • The approval was backed by data from phase 3 studies called, TENAYA and LUCERNE.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.