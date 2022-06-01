Roche's Vabysmo for eye disorders gets approval in Canada
- Health Canada authorized Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Vabysmo (faricimab injection) to treat neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
- Wet AMD is a eye disorder that causes blurred vision or a blind spot. While, DME is a complication of diabetes and can cause blindness.
- The Swiss pharma giant said in a June 1 press release that Vabysmo is the first therapy for wet AMD and DME in Canada that acts by targeting both VEGF-A and Ang-2, two key drivers of vascular instability that have been linked with vision-threatening retinal conditions.
- The approval was backed by data from phase 3 studies called, TENAYA and LUCERNE.