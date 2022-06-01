Enochian Biosciences plunges after Hindenburg releases full short report
Jun. 01, 2022
- Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) plummeted 25% after Hindenburg Research released a full short report on the company after it teased one last week after the company's co-founder was arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
- Enochian Biosciences’ co-founder and largest shareholder Serhat Gumrukcu was arrested by Federal authorities over allegations that he conspired in a plot to murder a Vermont father of six. The short report questions Gumrukcu's background and said it was unable to find any jurisdiction in which Gumrukcu is licensed as a medical doctor.
- Enochian (ENOB) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email request for comment.
- Enochian short interest is 18%. Gumrukcu is ENOB's largest holder with a 32% stake as of last month.
- Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) said last Wednesday that it only learned about the arrest from the DOJ press release and the alleged incident occurred prior to the merger creating the company. It added there is no connection between the criminal charges and the company's actions.