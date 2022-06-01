Dogness slumps 22% on $12M direct offering

  • Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) enters into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of ~$12M shares and warrants at a price of $3.30 per unit. 
  • The company will issue (i) an aggregate of 3.64M Class A common shares and (ii) warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,181,819 class A common shares to the investors.
  • Aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities will be ~$12M. 
  • Proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about June 3, 2022.
  • Stock drops 22% pre-market
