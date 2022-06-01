Dogness slumps 22% on $12M direct offering
Jun. 01, 2022 9:25 AM ETDogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) enters into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of ~$12M shares and warrants at a price of $3.30 per unit.
- The company will issue (i) an aggregate of 3.64M Class A common shares and (ii) warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2,181,819 class A common shares to the investors.
- Aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities will be ~$12M.
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- Completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about June 3, 2022.
- Stock drops 22% pre-market