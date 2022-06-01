Hyundai Motor America retail sales down 30% Y/Y in May
Jun. 01, 2022 9:27 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF) reported May retail sales fell 30% Y/Y to 59,432 units.
- May was an all-time record month for Santa Cruz retail sales of 3,151 units.
- The company reported no fleet sales for the month.
- On YTD basis, sales plunged 16% to 280,776 units.
- "There continues to be extraordinary consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles, with dealers selling every vehicle they get," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We expect demand to remain strong and inventory levels to improve later in 2022."