F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) has agreed to acquire UB Bancorp (OTCQX:UBNC) in an all-stock transaction valued at $19.56 per share, or a total of ~$117M, a move that will bolster its presence in eastern and central North Carolina, the company said Wednesday.

The acquisition is expected to increase FNB's proforma deposit market share to eighth in the state and add low-cost granular deposits, which will add to its value in a rising rate environment.

Shares in UB Bancorp (OTCQX:UBNC), the holding company for Greenville, North Carolina-based Union Bank, are rising 3.8% in Wednesday premarket trading to $17.75. FNB (FNB) shares are rising 0.2%.

As of March 31, 2022, Union Bank had ~$1.2B in total assets, $1.0B in total deposits, of which ~40% are non-interest bearing, and $0.7B in total loans and leases. After the transaction FNB (FNB) will have ~$43B in total assets, $35B in deposits, and $28B in total loans.

UB Bancorp (OTCQX:UBNC) shareholders will get 1.61 shares of FNB common stock for each UBNC common stock share.

FNB expects the deal to add ~2% to EPS with fully phased-in cost savings on a GAAP basis in addition to enhancing its profitability metrics. It anticipates the tangible book value per common share impact to be de minimis at less than 1% and expects the CET1 ratio to remain unchanged on a proforma basis at closing.

The deal is expected to close in late 2022.

Earlier this year, FNB (FNB) acquired Howard Bancorp in an all-stock deal.