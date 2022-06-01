View stock surges after full-year results
Jun. 01, 2022 9:28 AM ETView, Inc. (VIEW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares have surged after the firm reported its full-year 2021 results Tuesday (May 31) and said that it expects to file its delinquent 10-K and 10-Q on or before June 30.
- Shares are currently up 15% pre-market but had slid earlier in the month on late Q1 filing announcement. It had also noted at the time that expected to disclose substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
- For 2021, the smart building products maker delivered mixed results, generating earnings per share of -$1.97 that missed Wall Street estimates. Revenue grew 124.7% Y/Y to record $74M exceeding analysts estimates by $5M and its previous guidance range of $65M to $70M.
- The revenue growth was attributed to increased customer demand, and launch of the View Smart Building Platform and View Smart Building Technologies.
- Bouyed by 2021 results, View (VIEW) expects to see continued momentum in 2022. It projects revenue in the range of $100M to $110M in line with consensus of $108.20M, driven by volume growth, strong ASPs, and increased contribution from its Smart Building Platform and Smart Building Technologies products.
- Additionally, the company said that restated warranty-related accruals are within ranges previously disclosed in Nov. 2021 and that no additional material misstatements have been identified.
- Analysts welcomed the news, with Raymond James stating that, "investors in the maker of smart glass will be able to focus on fundamentals now that the frustratingly long- running accounting restatement is finally over."