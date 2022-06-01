Copper prices edged lower on Wednesday amid uncertainty about a how quickly top metals consumer China can recover from the economic damage of the government's COVID lockdowns, Reuters reported.

Three-month copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently -0.4% at $9,414.50/metric ton ($4.26/lb) after falling 1% in Tuesday's previous; the metal has fallen more than 13% since reaching a record $10,845/ton in March.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

"The market is still uncertain. China is reopening and some processing companies are ramping up production, but it's not a full recovery yet," Bank of China International's Xiao Fu told Reuters. "There are various ways that China can boost their economy and infrastructure projects are the most relevant for metals, but it takes time."

Global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years, helped by several upcoming large mine projects, RBC Capital analysts said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Large untapped copper mining projects including Quellaveco in Peru, Timok in Serbia and Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 in Chile are set to begin production in mid-2022 and early 2023.

RBC forecasts copper's price averaging $4.32/lb in 2022 and falling to $3.75/lb in 2023 and 2024 on a "small" surplus in the market.

China's economy has suffered due to COVID-related lockdowns in dozens of cities; April factory activity in the country declined at the sharpest pace in 26 months.