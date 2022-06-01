Amneal launches Lyvispah for muscle tightness due to spinal cord & neurological disorders
Jun. 01, 2022 9:29 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) on Wednesday launched its oral Lyvispah granules for the treatment of abnormal muscle tightness, known as spasticity, caused due to spinal cord and neurological disorders.
- FDA-approved Lyvispah is bioequivalent to oral baclofen tablets and comes in three doses of 5mg, 10mg and 20mg packets of granules.
- Baclofen is a well established skeletal muscle relaxant used for the treatment of spasticity and spinal cord injuries.
- “This is the first Specialty product launch for the business since Rytary (carbidopa and levodopa) in 2015, and the first in a cadence of new branded launches planned over the next several years," said AMRX co-CEOs Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel.
- AMRX in January acquired Lyvispah as part of its acquisition of private specialty pharmaceutical company Saol Therapeutics' baclofen franchise.
- AMRX stock -5.8% to $3.42 in premarket trading.