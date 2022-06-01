HUMBL launches a new cross-chain search engine Search 3
Jun. 01, 2022 9:30 AM ETHUMBL, Inc. (HMBL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) launches a new cross-chain search engine Search 3, designed to help users explore Web 3, a decentralized version of the world wide web, built on blockchain.
- Search 3 is one of the first cross-chain NFT search engines, allowing consumers to directly search NFTs by wallet or contract address across Ethereum, BLOCKS, Polygon, Solana and Gnosis.
Consumers are able to confirm that NFTs have been “Verified by BLOCKS” to help protect against fraud and forgery on NFT marketplaces.
The search engine also shows customers where NFTs are available for purchase across various marketplaces.
- The company is also shipping a companion HUMBL Web Wallet that enables customers to more seamlessly swap, transact with and manage digital assets on Web 3.
- The HUMBL Web Wallet employs security features such as 2FA-enablement and enhanced warnings on potentially questionable transactions while transacting on the Search 3 ecosystem.
- The company will be working to monetize the Web 3 search engine across advertising sales, branded content, NFTs, marketplace commissions, tokenized incentive and loyalty programs, as well as referral fees on customer services such as deliveries.