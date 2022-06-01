CarGurus, ACV Auctions expanding market share in online auto sales - Oppenheimer

In a competitive market for online auto sales, Oppenheimer notes CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are accelerating faster than their peers.

After expert checks performed on Tuesday, a team of analysts led by Jed Kelly reported that digital car sales continue to gain momentum. A major wholesaler consulted by the bank’s analysts indicated that digital sales made up about 50% of wholesaling volume, up from 30% in the early months of the year. The individual interviewed expected this momentum to continue moving forward and make up a majority of sales for the foreseeable future.

“[The wholesaler] primarily utilizes ACV for buying, and CarOffer for selling. He prefers buying on ACV based on its more capital-intensive inspection process enabling it to service lower-priced inventory,” a research note released on Wednesday revealed. “He is seeing limited arbitration processes with CarOffer, and its buying matrix (live bids in real time) is outperforming ACV's recently introduced matrix, which still is based on the functional auction price.”

Overall, Oppenheimer indicated its bullishness on CarGurus (CARG +0.6%) amid the positive response from wholesalers.

“We believe CARG is leveraging its proprietary valuation technology, clean UX, and digital retail products to create sustainable traffic advantages and higher intent shoppers, which, in our view, positions the company as a leading marketing platform for US car dealers,” Kelly’s team concluded. “The company's push into wholesaling should be transformational, creating a more transactional platform that will eventually deliver upside to LT estimates and generate multiple expansion.”

Elsewhere, channel checks revealed the significant impact of rental companies on used auto inflation.

“Rental companies are deploying aggressive demand and are shifting used auto pricing higher, in some cases bidding rental category vehicles $3k-$4k above market,” Kelly’s team commented. “While not likely to be a near-term dynamic, when rental company demand subsides, pricing is likely to decline significantly, but volumes should remain high given tight inventory, in our view.”

The recent expert interviews performed by Oppenheimer were cited in SeekingAlpha’s latest Catalyst Watch.