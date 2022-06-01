LiqTech announces new order for marine scrubber market
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) nabs a new order for the marine scrubber market, leveraging the company's proprietary water filtration system technology.
The order, which covers two separate marine vessels, is expected to be delivered before the end of 2022.
"We are very pleased to have received this new order, and while it is not material from a revenue perspective, it does represent proof of life in a strategic market after a prolonged malaise. The 2019 spike in shipments of marine scrubber systems to meet IMO 2020 low-sulfur regulation was followed by a persistent slowdown caused first by the global pandemic and then more recently by a frenzied shipping market characterized by elevated volumes and strong pricing that was not conducive to retrofit activity. We are now observing a notable increase in quotation activity for marine scrubber systems, which we believe is reflective of a recovering market and normalizing supply chain. We are optimistic that this important market can regain its momentum." said Interim CEO Alex Buehler