Kymera gains on FDA Orphan Drug Designation for lymphoma candidate
Jun. 01, 2022 9:43 AM ETKymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) is trading higher in the morning hours Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA granted its Orphan Drug Designation to KT-333 for the treatment of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.
- In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.
- A STAT3 degrader, KT-333, is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial in adults with relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors, including aggressive lymphomas.
- Read: In July 2021, Kymera (KYMR) posted new preclinical data to indicate the therapeutic potential of STAT3 degraders in PTCL.