Morgan Stanley - bullish oil and gas on "de-Russification", bearish metals on supply

Morgan Stanley's commodity team provided an updated outlook ahead of the market open Wednesday. The team notes that multi-year commodity outperformance is rare, but although the rally is long in the tooth, several tailwinds will buttress prices in 2h 2022:

Inflation protection - commodities have historically provided an inflation hedge, and uncertainty around the path forward for inflation is likely to result in increased demand for commodities from the investment community.

Geopolitical risk - similar to inflation, commodities are seen as an effective hedge against geopolitical risks; with risks running hot, investors are likely to increase paper commodity exposure as a hedge.

Energy transition - here, policy measures have the dual benefit of raising long-term demand forecasts for transition metals, while curtailing investment in fossil fuels.

Under-investment - for more than a half decade, capital has flown out of the resource sectors; investors have pressured boards to focus on shareholder returns to boost share prices, and effectively allocated more capital away from supply growth.

Re-opening - much of the re-opening has taken place; however, balances are tight and pockets of re-opening demand remain, particularly for jet fuel.

De-Russification - Morgan Stanley believes that Europe will make good on commitments to eliminate Russian gas, oil and coal imports in coming years.

Morgan Stanley is most bullish oil (USO) (XOM), gas (UNG) (SHEL) and agricultural commodities, notably sugar. The bank sees Brent (CO1:COM) rising to $130 in Q3, with upside to $150, as the impacts of "de-Russification" begin to affect the supply side. Further, the bank sees risk to its Iran supply forecast, where Morgan Stanley assumes oil production increases 1mb/d this summer.

In base metals, demand concerns have dominated price action of late. Most base metals have given up significant Q1 gains on China lockdowns. However, the bank believes copper (FCX) will remain oversupplied through 2023, and nickel supply growth will pressure price this year. Russian nickel exports continue to flow un-sanctioned, while a ramp in Indonesian volumes threatens to push price to $19k/t.

Thus far, Europe has worked feverishly to ensure continued access to Russian energy supplies. Gas has not been sanctioned, and recently announced oil import sanctions are unlikely to have any supply / demand impact until year end 2022. Thermal coal import sanctions are set to take effect later this summer. If Morgan Stanley is right about de-Russification of European energy markets, higher-for-longer commodity price forecasts could support valuation multiples in the space.