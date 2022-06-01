Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya demonstrates long-term benefit in psoriatric arthritis
Jun. 01, 2022 9:51 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit said that new data from a phase 3 study found that treatment with Tremfya (guselkumab) led to improvement in many symptoms of psoriatric arthritis over two years.
- Patients saw improvements in joint, skin, enthesitis, dactylitis, spinal pain and disease severity endpoints no matter their baseline characteristics.
- Also, there were low rates of radiographic progression -- a measure of structural damage caused by the disease -- through two years.
- The data will be presented at the 2022 Annual European Congress for Rheumatology which runs June 1-4.
- In December 2021, Janssen presented data on Tremfya for psoriatric arthritis after one year of treatment.