Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya demonstrates long-term benefit in psoriatric arthritis

Jun. 01, 2022 9:51 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable woman sitting alone at home and suffering from arthritis in her hands

Kobus Louw/E+ via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit said that new data from a phase 3 study found that treatment with Tremfya (guselkumab) led to improvement in many symptoms of psoriatric arthritis over two years.
  • Patients saw improvements in joint, skin, enthesitis, dactylitis, spinal pain and disease severity endpoints no matter their baseline characteristics.
  • Also, there were low rates of radiographic progression -- a measure of structural damage caused by the disease -- through two years.
  • The data will be presented at the 2022 Annual European Congress for Rheumatology which runs June 1-4.
  • In December 2021, Janssen presented data on Tremfya for psoriatric arthritis after one year of treatment.
