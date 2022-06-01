Merck KGaA, South Korea's Standigm team up for AI-based drug discovery research
Jun. 01, 2022
- Merck Korea, a unit of Germany-based Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY), signed an agreement with Seoul-based Standigm for artificial intelligence (AI) based drug discovery research.
- Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Standigm will accelerate its drug discovery research by adopting Merck's AI software Synthia which can help Standigm's novel compound synthesis, the companies said in a June 1 press release.
- "By pooling know-how in AI synthesis of Merck and Standigm's AI technology together, we expect better results in drug discovery faster, compared to the traditional AI drug discovery method," said Standigm Co-Founder and CEO Sojeong Yun.