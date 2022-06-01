Marqeta partners with Klarna for transparent alternative to traditional credit cards

Jun. 01, 2022 9:52 AM ETMarqeta, Inc. (MQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Buy Now Pay Later

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) will work with Klarna, a global retail bank, payments and shopping service, to power its new Klarna Card which will bring the company's popular "Pay in 4" service to a physical Visa card.
  • It will enable consumers to pay over time in four equal, interest-free payments for any in-store or online purchase.
  • The Klarna Card is now available to U.S. consumers and it started using Marqeta's modern card issuing platform in U.S. in 2018, to power virtual cards across multiple product offerings.
  • This comes amid Marqeta and Klarna expanding their partnership into 13 new European markets in December 2021.
